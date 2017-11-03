Gouldman Faces Williams in Competitive Legislative District

William Gouldman, the Republican incumbent representing Legislative District #2, takes on Democratic challenger Anthony Williams. The legislative seat represents much of Putnam Valley and a small slice of Carmel. The term runs for three years.

William Gouldman

First-term incumbent William Gouldman said the county Legislature has made great strides and he wants to continue to make Putnam County a better place.

“I want to continue to be a voice for my constituents and keep Putnam County moving forward,” the Republican candidate said.

During his first term, Gouldman said he was proud to introduce and spearhead an animal abuse registry, which he hopes will become state law. He added that he has advocated for the sale of George’s Garage to an antique car dealer, the repair and repaving of Oscawana Lake Road, and the removal of a metal plate and repaving on Church Road in Putnam Valley.