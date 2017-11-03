Gouldman Faces Williams in Competitive Legislative District

William Gouldman, the Republican incumbent representing Legislative District #2, takes on Democratic challenger Anthony Williams. The legislative seat represents much of Putnam Valley and a small slice of Carmel. The term runs for three years.
William Gouldman
First-term incumbent William Gouldman said the county Legislature has made great strides and he wants to continue to make Putnam County a better place.
“I want to continue to be a voice for my constituents and keep Putnam County moving forward,” the Republican candidate said.
During his first term, Gouldman said he was proud to introduce and spearhead an animal abuse registry, which he hopes will become state law. He added that he has advocated for the sale of George’s Garage to an antique car dealer, the repair and repaving of Oscawana Lake Road, and the removal of a metal plate and repaving on Church Road in Putnam Valley.
Within his district, Gouldman said he has been involved within the community collaborating with the Sheriff’s Department to implement a Credit Card Fraud Prevention program. He said he has also sponsored a business seminar with Putnam SCORE to mentor individuals on how to start a business or expand a small business; coordinated several Putnam Valley town clean up days; organized unclaimed fund events for the state comptroller’s office to analyze if residents had unclaimed funds; and set up a child safety ID program that takes photos, finger prints and personal information of children for their parents.
“My three years in office have given me the opportunity to work with a group of people whose vision is the same as mine, to make Putnam County the best it can be,” the 23-year Putnam Valley resident said. “It allowed me to be a voice for my constituents, responding to requests, completing jobs that were started before my term began, offering information to better their lives and more.”
Gouldman, a small business owner, added that infrastructure and taxes are the most important issues challenging the county, stating that officials are working to build up the infrastructure of Putnam Valley and the county.
He added that continuing to improve infrastructure could attract new businesses and allow current businesses to thrive.
“In the spring we will begin repaving Peekskill Hollow Road, putting in sidewalks, fixing the bridge at Peekskill Hollow and Oscawana Lake Roads, adding a few new parking spaces in the business district as well as replacing the traffic lights in Putnam Valley,” Gouldman said.
Gouldman also believes the county budget was reasonable, aside from the $5,000 increase in legislative salaries, which he voted against.
If reelected, Gouldman said he will dedicate himself to making the community a great place to live and work. He added that he will remain in contact with constituents ensuring they are well informed on subjects that will assist them with their day-to-day activities.
“As a county we must focus on achieving savings through sharing services with our villages and towns,” he said. “We should look at ways that will make the county operations more efficient.”
“As a leader and team member, I have demonstrated my ability to work together with individuals and groups to get the job done,” Gouldman said. “My successful track record as a doer has achieved a lot for our town and county.”
Anthony Williams
First-time candidate Anthony Williams wants to make a change and keep people constantly informed about Putnam County government and in his community.
“I want to know what the people feel, I want to be a voice for them and I want to be on the legislature and fight for the things that people in Putnam Valley and Carmel actually need and actually want,” Williams said. “I’m new to politics but I don’t feel I’m necessarily at a disadvantage because I haven’t seen our legislator’s presence in the community.”
With a Republican majority currently running the county, Williams believes more can be done to represent constituents, stating that government is meant to have checks and balance and that isn’t seen at the county level.
The father of six has volunteered throughout the county. He works with Friends of the Library, the Lake Peekskill Civic Association, and the Putnam Valley Historical Society. He currently works as a real estate investor but has a background in graphics and IT.
Williams, who has been attending county and town meetings, expressed aggravation with the lack of representation the district has received from incumbent legislator William Gouldman, arguing that he has only now reappeared to campaign.
While he said Gouldman is a nice man, Williams said there is limited information that comes from Gouldman about what he’s doing for the district and what’s occurring at the county level.
“He says absolutely nothing about the issues in my area, he gives his report and it would be a one-minute service announcement,” Williams said. “To me the legislator can be a part-time job or a full time job, and for too long it’s been very much a part-time job.”
Williams said he’d like to see sustainable economic development in Putnam Valley and would like the history of Putnam displayed bringing in outside residents for tours to produce economic growth. He wants to pursue more state and federal grants.
“We can look at green energy business that could not only work with the type of natural environment we have, but maintain open spaces and preserve lakes,” he said.
Williams also suggested sending polls out to residents to ask them what types of business they would like to see in order to keep them from venturing outside the town or county. He added that smart sustainable development could include implementing a recreation center for people of all ages and that it would pay for itself over time.
Williams added that while legislators flaunt the budget, residents are unaware of the $15 million sales tax extension that has helped the board meet their budget each year. He also criticized the board for using taxpayer money to bail out Sherriff Don Smith in his settlement with former district attorney Adam Levy, adding that Gouldman wasn’t present for the vote.
Williams said he was against the pay raises for legislators because he doesn’t feel they’ve earned it. (Gouldman voted against the budget that included those pay raises.)
Williams said residents should vote for him because he’s a person of action who will get things done.
“I know how to work with people in all walks of life and I’ve been successful in doing that in the past. I pride myself on being informed and making informed decisions,” Williams said. “Communication, transparency, accountability and integrity is key and those are features you haven’t gotten with the current administration, but will find in me.”