Gordon Krueger

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Gordon “Gordo” Charles Krueger of Ossining, and formerly of Cortlandt Manor, passed away on Jan. 13 at his home with his wife by his side. He was 78.

He was born Dec. 5, 1944, to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Krueger of Brooklyn. In 1977, he married Candice Maguire at Faith Lutheran Brethren Church in Briarcliff Manor.

An enthusiastic restaurateur, Gordo was in the game for over 50 years. From the Granite House, Colonial Tavern, Gordo’s, The Red Schoolhouse and Unionville Tavern, Gordo lived his life in business as he did at home – making memories and bonds that will outlive us all.

Outside of the business and his family, he proudly served his country as Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the Army from 1967 to 1969. He was a fan of the New York football Giants, a long-suffering Mets fan and a founding member of the CHABITA Sportsman’s Club.

Gordon was predeceased by his father, Harry, and his mother, Gertrude. He is survived by his wife, Candice Krueger; his children, Kyle Krueger (Valeria), Caitlin Tanner (David) and Chelsea Dubin (Seth); and his loving grandchildren, Ainsley, Leighton, Sam and Max.

The family will receive friends at Beecher Funeral Home, Inc., in Pleasantville on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. at Beecher Funeral Home in Pleasantville.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rosary Hill Home at 600 Linda Ave., Hawthorne, N.Y. 10532.