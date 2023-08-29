GOP Urges Action on Fentanyl, But Fail to Support Federal Proposal

I read the co-authored opinion piece by Congressman Lawler and Assemblyman Matt Slater (“Legislative Efforts to Fight the Scourge of Fentanyl in Our Communities”) As a healthcare professional, I am glad to hear that our congressman and assemblyman want to do everything possible and are taking the lead on the opioid and fentanyl crisis in northern Westchester and Putnam counties.

President Biden has put forward a budget, which is called The Unity Agenda. This budget proposal will increase the federal budget by more than $2 billion to fight this crisis which includes monies for mental health. According to a piece in the Roll Call on Feb. 23, 2023, by Lindsey McPherson, Republicans in Congress are against this increase because they view it as another entitlement program. Congressman Lawler is quoted as saying “He gave short shrift to the border and immigration. He gave short shrift to the challenges we’re dealing with China.”

Can the congressman and assemblyman educate us by explaining what the border and dealing with China have to do with taking the lead to fight the fentanyl and opioid crisis in Westchester and Putnam counties?

Steven Feinstein

Yorktown Heights