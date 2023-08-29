Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Latest:
Letters

GOP Urges Action on Fentanyl, But Fail to Support Federal Proposal

Examiner Media

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

I read the co-authored opinion piece by Congressman Lawler and Assemblyman Matt Slater (“Legislative Efforts to Fight the Scourge of Fentanyl in Our Communities”) As a healthcare professional, I am glad to hear that our congressman and assemblyman want to do everything possible and are taking the lead on the opioid and fentanyl crisis in northern Westchester and Putnam counties.

President Biden has put forward a budget, which is called The Unity Agenda. This budget proposal will increase the federal budget by more than $2 billion to fight this crisis which includes monies for mental health. According to a piece in the Roll Call on Feb. 23, 2023, by Lindsey McPherson, Republicans in Congress are against this increase because they view it as another entitlement program. Congressman Lawler is quoted as saying “He gave short shrift to the border and immigration. He gave short shrift to the challenges we’re dealing with China.”

Can the congressman and assemblyman educate us by explaining what the border and dealing with China have to do with taking the lead to fight the fentanyl and opioid crisis in Westchester and Putnam counties?

Steven Feinstein
Yorktown Heights

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

There Are Less Expensive Alternatives for Somers Residents Than Sewers

Letter Writer’s Position Actually Advocates Muzzling of Free Speech

Rising Putnam County Taxes a Big Fail Compared to Neighboring Counties