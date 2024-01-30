GOP Refuses to Work Toward Solution for Social Security, Medicare

I am a lifelong New Yorker currently living in South Salem. I was troubled, and now horrified, by the radical right turn taken by the Republican Party.

I come from a generation where Democrats and Republicans worked together to pass the legislation that has set the foundation for our current Social Security and Medicare. This system is a lifeline for all seniors living in this country as well as for me in particular.

Although they’ve always fought it, Republicans used to at least acknowledge the popularity and value of the system and have certainly not hesitated to take full advantage of these benefits themselves. And yet now they paint this system, which seniors like myself have paid into their entire working lives, as bloated and unsustainable. And worse, they are unwilling to work with Democrats to come up with the reasonable compromises necessary to cut costs and allow our Social Security and Medicare system to thrive.

A party unwilling to negotiate and compromise is a useless party in a democratic government. My district is currently represented by a Republican and he must be voted out.

I am supporting Mondaire Jones for Congress.

Katherine Perry

South Salem