GOP Realizing Dream of Overturning Roe v. Wade Could Be a Nightmare

“Oops, we’ve gone too far.” This is what the Republican Party, and most notably, Donald Trump and his acolyte, Mike Lawler, are apparently thinking.

Trump made good on his promise to appoint Supreme Court justices to overturn Roe v. Wade, and was proud of it. While it made his new Evangelical friends very happy, he failed to consider that many Americans would be outraged by losing the right to make decisions about their own bodies, a right that had been guaranteed for the previous 50 years.

Since the Dobbs decision overturning Roe, almost half the states have passed laws outlawing or severely restricting access to abortion. The reaction has been a slow, steady and, so far, successful effort in several states to take back those rights via ballot initiatives. It turns out that most Americans believe that the government has no business making decisions about childbearing. Thus, the “uh-oh” moment as Republicans realize that their dream of overturning Roe has serious personal and political consequences.

Trump is backpedaling as fast as he can. He has been both for and against Florida’s proposed six-week abortion ban. He can’t walk back the Dobbs decision, so he’s announcing “free IVF for everyone!” And then there is our Trump-supporting congressman, Mike Lawler, who announced with great fanfare his own bill to provide tax credits for IVF treatment.

Nice try, fellas, but tossing an IVF bone to women who have lost the right to bodily autonomy is too little, too late.

Celeste Theis

Croton-on-Hudson