Going to Berlin? Stay at the City’s Best Boutique Hotel

By Richard Levy

As a travel journalist, I’ve stayed in many outstanding hotels all over the world. When it comes to Berlin’s best boutique hotel, there’s only one choice – the spectacular Lulu Guldsmeden.

No other Berlin boutique hotel even comes close. (Lulu is the Danish owner’s daughter’s name and Guldsmeden means dragonfly.)

“Lulu” is located in a perfect location, on the bustling Potsdamer Str. between the Teagarden and the trendy Schoenberg neighborhoods. Outside it has a lovely promenade of tables and comfy chairs and two blue scooters adorning both sides of its entrance which you can rent.

Its interior is quaint and charming because it’s built on the site of another hotel that opened in 1878.

One word sums up what separates the Lulu Guldsmeden from all other Berlin hotels: sustainability. It starts with their signature organic buffet breakfast with locally grown foods including farm fresh organic eggs, homemade breads, cakes and rolls, gourmet cold cuts, local cheeses and organic coffee.

Lulu has 81 artfully decorated rooms. The moment the door opens you’re blown away by the wooden swing hanging gracefully in the middle of the room and four-poster bed draped in white silk. There’s a lovely bathroom with a stone sink and large TV mounted on the wall in front of the bed, which was like sleeping on a cloud.

Most rooms have a ceiling fan over the bed, and some rooms have a lovely loft for children.

But what makes this Berlin spot so special, is its charming and knowledgeable manager. Nick runs the hotel the way a maestro runs a world-class orchestra, and his delightful staff makes you feel like family.

Their new Lu Liba Lebanese gourmet restaurant has delicious authentic Mediterranean dishes that’s made it one of Berlin’s most popular new restaurants.

My favorite Berlin restaurant is the spectacular yet affordable Katz-Eight located in a charming courtyard. Their signature dishes are candy lamb and candy pork, which are cooked for 24 hours and guaranteed to melt in your mouth. Ask your waiter for suggestions; you won’t be disappointed. Make reservations before you leave at info@katzorange.com.

Berlin’s most decadent lunch is at the food court of KaWeDe at the luxury department store Penthouse, with a number of small gourmet restaurants. My suggestion is cruise around and devour small plates of delicious treats from each place.

To experience Berlin’s historic sites, on your first morning take a Jump-on, Jump Off tour bus, and when a historic site entices you, jump off.

Berlin has a significant Turkish population with great restaurants and a large Turkish marketplace on Tuesday and Friday mornings.

Visit Checkpoint Charlie, the best-known crossing point between East and West Berlin during the Cold War. Take a walk along the preserved section of the Berlin Wall. Visit the terrifying “Gestapo Museum,” the Topography of Terror, and moving Holocaust memorial.

After dinner one night, dare to spend the wee hours in one of Berlin’s mind-blowing techno clubs.

Whatever you choose to do for a few days or a memorable week in Berlin, remember, you absolutely must stay at the Lulu Guldsmeden. It will make your vacation extra special. Make reservations early to insure securing a room for the dates that you want.

Berlin is the perfect European city for a long weekend getaway or delightful week any time of the year. I promise you’ll love every moment of your stay in my very favorite hotel.

The Lulu Guldsmeden is located at 79 Potsdamer Str. Phone: +49 30 255 587 20 E-mail: lulu@guldsmedenhotels.com Website: www.LuluGuldsmedenHotels.com

Hastings-on-Hudson resident Richard Levy is a former advertising “Mad Man” creative director and now a travel writer. He’s also an inventor of innovative products and is writing and illustrating a new children’s book. You can contact him at RichardLevyTravelWriter@gmail.com.