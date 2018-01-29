GoFundMe Fundraiser in Memory of Brian Halloran

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started following the suicide of a Pleasantville teen.

Brian Halloran, a 19-year-old freshman at the University of South Carolina, apparently took his own life last Tuesday while at college. Despite the tragedy, the Halloran family created a Break the Hold Fund to help bring awareness to mental illness.

“This page is to provide that financial support and to honor Brian, beloved by the Pleasantville community as kind, loyal, and a giant hugger whose smile and great sense of humor could light up a room,” the GoFundMe page read. “As the community helps them to recover their costs on this page, the Hollaran’s know that Brian would want them to help bring mental illness into the sunlight of awareness, prevention, management and, hopefully, cures.”

With a $25,000 goal, the fundraiser that was created on Jan. 26, has already raised over $16,000.

“Brian was always open to helping teachers and other kids,” the fundraiser said. “He enjoyed music, animals and joking with the “Usual Suspects” and “Skid Row.” Friends reminisce about Brian’s big heart, respectful ways, sparking eyes, big hugs and silly pranks.”

To help launch the fund, the Halloran family requested contributions in lieu of flowers with checks payable to: PHS Youth to Youth Club (on memo line write “c/o BTH Fund”).

The checks can be mailed to PHS Youth to Youth Club located at 60 Romer Ave in Pleasantville.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/brian-halloran-and-bth.