Gladys Santullo

Gladys Mae Santullo, 92, passed away peacefully on Apr. 18 in Bronxville surrounded by her loved ones.

Gladys was preceded in death by her adoring husband, Cosmo Santullo. She is survived by her treasured children, daughters Anne Marie Santullo and Christine (Santullo) Bruno and son Cosmo P. Santullo. She was lovingly known as “Nanny” to her six precious grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Gladys was born on Dec. 1, 1931, in New York City to Louis Carbone and Margaret (Guarino) Carbone. Her family relocated to Tuckahoe, and she excelled in her studies, having graduated early from Cathedral High School in New York City. She was a devout Catholic and an active parishioner at the Church of Saint Eugene in Yonkers, where she proudly resided for 67 years.

She humbly touched countless lives with her generosity and colored her neighborhood with her artistic gardening skills. To say she will be missed, is an understatement. Gladys/Mom/Nanny eternally remains, Alive in Our Hearts!