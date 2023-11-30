Gallelli Resigns from Croton Board for Health Reasons

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ann Gallelli, a fixture in Croton-on-Hudson government since the 1980s, resigned from the village’s Board of Trustees last week for health reasons.

The 81-year-old Gallelli’s resignation was announced by Mayor Brian Pugh.

“On behalf of the board, I express our deep appreciation for Ann’s many years of service to the village and wish her and her family the best,” Pugh stated.

A 49-year-resident of Croton, Gallelli was elected to her 11th non-consecutive term as a trustee in 2022. She also served 12 years as chairperson of the Planning Board and was chair of the Comprehensive Plan Committee.

During her campaign in 2022, Gallelli spoke about her desire to continue being an elected official in Croton.

“I have been asked why I want to continue to volunteer my time and energy for the village after serving for many years. The answer is simple. I believe I bring something to the table that no one else running in this election does — a long, solid history of service and a knowledgeable perspective of what the village we all love has been, is, and can be,” Gallelli said. “I feel I understand how Croton can remain vibrant and healthy into the future and have a demonstrated ability to move from ideas to accomplished realities.”

During her tenure, Gallelli said she helped foster increased communications between the village and its residents by supporting televised and live-streamed Village Board meetings, on-line agendas with backup documentation, newsletters, an information-filled village website, and a village-wide notification system.

“Additionally, I have personally provided an email summary of upcoming meeting agendas to approximately 700 people in advance of such meetings,” she stated last year.

Gallelli also stated In the mid-1980’s, working with other residents, the board was able to stop multiple development proposals which would have added up to 1,200 residential units to the village.

“We got a moratorium on these developments giving the village time to adopt environmental and zoning regulations so that we could intelligently manage any future development,” she stated. “Thanks to our activism the 300 to 400 units proposed at what is now the golf course were taken off the table. A seven to 10-story Mariner’s Cove condo project was stopped, making way for the beautiful Croton Landing Park we all now enjoy. I learned how strong, measured, thoughtful action leads to better outcomes.”

With 13 months remaining on her term, Pugh appointed former trustee Ian Murtaugh to replace Gallelli.