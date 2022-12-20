Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Letters 

Galef Thanks Public for Their Support, Suggestions Over the Past 30 Years

After 30 years as a member of the state Assembly, I will be retiring from office at the end of 2022. I want to say thank you to my constituents and other residents throughout Westchester and Putnam for giving me the opportunity to be in elected office and to represent you in Albany. Your support on election days as well as your constant input on state issues that mattered to you made a real difference in what I could accomplish on your behalf.

I believe so strongly in our democratic process and the important role of government in our lives. We always need to express our views even if we differ with others but in a respectful way.

May the new year be a good one for our local, state and federal representatives and for each of you.

Assemblywoman Sandy Galef
95th Assembly District

