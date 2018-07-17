Galef, Carlucci Urge Cuomo to Sign Peace Officers Bill for Ossining

State Assemblywoman Sandy Galef (D/Ossining) and state Senator David Carlucci (D-Rockland, Westchester) are calling on Governor Cuomo to sign legislation to designate court officers in Ossining as peace officers to assist with crowded courtrooms.

As a cost savings measure, the Village of Ossining and the Town of Ossining consolidated their court operations, which has led to as many as 120 people in the courtroom. To keep the peace, a Village of Ossining police officer has been assigned for court sessions.

A bill supported by Galef and Carlucci, which has passed in both branches in Albany, would give uniformed court officers peace officer status, a different job classification that would result in additional savings. The peace officers would take part in training classes conducted by the village police.

“Employing peace officers at the Ossining Town Court will save the town thousands and offer tax relief to Ossining residents. This is common-sense legislation headed for the Governor’s desk,” Carlucci said last week outside Ossining Village Hall, where he was joined by Galef, Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg and Westchester County Legislator Catherine Borgia (D/Ossining).

“I am glad to again see support from both the Assembly and Senate for this important step to identify uniformed court officers in Ossining as peace officers, and hope that the Governor supports this legislation this year,” said Galef. “These officers have been acting in the role of peace officers for years, and it is important to properly classify these individuals who are necessary for the proper and effective operations of the courtroom, while also saving taxpayer money.”

Levenberg noted many other municipalities in the state already have peace officer status in place for court attendants.

“It only makes sense that the people who are hired to ensure our courts are safe are also empowered to do so,” she said.