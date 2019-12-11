Furci’s, Yorktown

Yorktown resident Deneen Furci said last week the preparation and serving of food has been a family tradition for a long while and has been done in an effort “to bring people together.”

The general public was given their chance to taste the family’s fare when Furci’s was opened in Yorktown in December 2015. After cooking for years for friends and family, the family thought “let’s open a restaurant,” she recalled.

The other family owners are her father-in-law, Carmine Sr., who lives with his wife Louise in Yorktown; her husband Carmine Jr. and brother-in-law Ed, who resides in Somers. The two brothers formerly co-owned a printing business. The restaurant’s recipes date back to about 100 years ago from the Furci family.

Furci said the restaurant offers both Italian and other types of dishes. The menus offer such items as appetizers, soups, salads, pizzas, seafood, pastas, steaks and chicken and veal dishes. A $26 three-course dinner is available. The lunch menu also offers sandwiches and wraps.

Furci said the eatery offers specials such as short ribs and Osso Bucco. “A lot of the recipes come from my father-in-law,” she said.

Though traditional dishes are available, “We do things that are a little bit out of the box,” she said. For example, there are a variety of rice balls that are rotated on the menu and the restaurant’s Italian Egg Rolls are filled with broccoli rabe and Italian sausage, she said.

The restaurant operates a gelato bar in the summer on the patio, Furci said.

On weekdays, Happy Hours offer $5 well drinks, $2 off the cost of draft beers, $3 off any glass of wine and half off the cost of the bar menu.

Furci’s provides catering services and hosts gatherings such as parties and other special events. On December 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., the restaurant will host an outdoor Christmas event on the patio.

On Christmas Eve the restaurant will offer a four course Feast of the Seven Fishes meal upstairs with live music, with one of the pasta course offerings being the family’s traditional linguini with walnut sauce. Downstairs on December 24 the eatery will also offer a four-course meal.

Furci said the restaurant has an outstanding staff and the family seeks to make its customers comfortable and want to come back. The eatery has the tagline “Let Furci’s be your place,” she said.

Furci’s is located at 334 Underhill Ave. in Yorktown. For more information, call 914-302-7900 or visit http://www.furcisrestaurant.com/. The restaurant is on Facebook and Instagram.