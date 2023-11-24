Frosty Day Returns to the Famous Snowman’s Hometown on Sunday

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The start of the holiday season this week, at least for those who don’t pay much attention before Thanksgiving, means shopping for gifts and making plans next month with family.

In Armonk, the Sunday to close out Thanksgiving weekend means it’s time to welcome everyone’s favorite snowman back to town.

The community will be hosting its 14th Frosty Day this Sunday in the heart of downtown Armonk, which includes the only holiday-themed parade in the area. But before the afternoon culminates with the parade and the town’s tree lighting ceremony at Wampus Brook Park where the parade ends, there is a festive time with music, activities for the kids, snacks and a lot of good holiday cheer.

“It’s really just a great community event, and that’s really what it’s about,” said Robby Morris, one of the chief volunteer organizers. “It’s about the kids, it’s about the history, it’s about showing and spreading the love.”

Armonk, the largest of North Castle’s three hamlets, claimed Frosty the Snowman as its own in 2009. It was learned that Steve Nelson, the lyricist for the 1950 song “Frosty the Snowman,” lived in town for about the last 30 years of his life. It is thought that Nelson, who died in 1981, derived some of the lyrics from what he saw around Armonk.

That bit of history has been turned into one of the most popular local holiday events for children and families. But you can be of any age and find something to make you smile and feel good. There are train rides that start at Wampus Brook Park and make a loop around the downtown, wagon rides at Town Hall, a bubble bus, face painting, crafts and many more activities to try and snacks to pick up.

Nearly every store along and near Main Street is participating in the celebration in some fashion, Morris said. If you get cold, you can warm up at the North Castle Public Library and watch the Frosty cartoon.

Then there are about six different musical performers around the downtown, he said.

“We add stuff every year and try to make it a little bit better,” Morris said.

There is also a clothing drive organized by Friends of Frosty, Inc., the nonprofit comprised of volunteers that puts the day together with the town. Visitors may donate winter jackets, hats, mittens and scarves as part of the organization’s Winter Warmth project. Look for bins throughout the downtown and at the library.

The only factor that no one has any control over is, of course, the weather. For three of the past four years, there has been no parade. In 2019, there was a snowfall that curtailed the event, which forced cancellation of the parade. That was followed by the pandemic cancellation in 2020.

There was perfect late November weather in 2021, but last year, rain hit the Sunday after Thanksgiving, which initially postponed the parade until the following Saturday. But the rains returned the following weekend. The long-range forecast called for overcast skies with a chance of showers in the afternoon and temperatures in the mid-40s.

Festivities begin at 12 noon with the parade starting at 4 p.m. and the tree lighting at the park at dusk.

For more information, visit www.armonkfrosty.com.