From Babysitting to Better Pay: Westchester Medical Center Residents Secure Significant Raise

By Ava McGinty, Examiner Reporter Intern

Dr. Gabrielle Weinberg, a resident physician at Westchester Medical Center, says she can finally retire from babysitting. Weinberg took on side jobs caring for children just to make ends meet, a reality she shared publicly during a rally in May.

After nearly seven months of negotiations, the Committee of Interns and Residents at Westchester Medical Center ratified a new five-year contract on July 15, securing a 22% salary increase and other key benefits for the hospital’s resident doctors.

The negotiations, lasting for 10 sessions, began with little movement from the administration but culminated in a contract ratified on July 17 with 99% voting yes.

The contract provides an immediate 8% raise, followed by a 5% increase next year, and then 3% increases annually until its expiration on July 1, 2030.

First-year residents made $70,585 under the old contract, $76,231.80 upon ratification, and will make $87,465.57 after their last raise under this contract on July 1, 2029.

CIR members will also receive back pay to the beginning of July, when the previous contract expired.

Weinberg, also a member of the bargaining team, described the contract as “a huge win,” reflecting on the hard-fought battle to reach agreement.

She played a key role in organizing a rally held by the CIR in May demanding progress from WMC leadership during negotiations. The rally was attended by more than 100 people, including doctors, staff, local politicians and media members.

Dr. Daniel Bassily, another resident physician and CIR member, echoed Weinberg’s concerns.

“This new contract is a huge victory, because the truth is, we were really struggling just to pay our rent and for things like child care — with some of us even taking on second jobs to pay the bills,” Bassily said in a news release issued by the CIR.

During his remarks at the May rally, he noted that the average hourly wage for residents amounted to less than $17 an hour, despite the demanding nature of the work.

“After the rally, they came to the table with a higher counteroffer than before, and it was a significant jump,” Weinberg said.

Five more negotiation sessions took place before a tentative agreement was reached.

During Weinberg’s personal testimony at the rally, she said makes more money babysitting as a side job than as a doctor at WMC.

With this contract, she plans to give up her job babysitting.

“At the end of the day, it’s important for me to be able to replenish my energy and rest, so I can show up fully for my patients, for my loved ones, and for myself,” Weinberg said. “While I absolutely adore the kids I babysit, and still plan to keep in touch with those families, I look forward to being financially stable enough to retire from babysitting, so I can get the rest and relaxation I truly need.”

Previously, doctors were required to pay out of pocket for travel and parking when fulfilling off-site rotations. Under the new agreement, physicians will be reimbursed for parking expenses affiliated with other hospitals, though gas and tolls remain uncovered.

“If we’re mandated to work off-site, we want to know that we are being reimbursed for travel expenses because they add up quickly,” Weinberg said.

The contract also includes a hospital-paid Uber service for physicians to use after long shifts, and Juneteenth has been added as a paid holiday.

“This contract will be helpful in attracting talented doctors and physicians to Westchester Medical Center,” a CIR spokesperson at WMC said.

In response to a request for comment, the Westchester Medical Center Health Network provided the following statement: “Westchester Medical Center has secured a transformative five-year collective bargaining agreement with the Committee of Interns and Residents — a milestone that reaffirms our unwavering commitment to the physicians who are the backbone of care, innovation and healing across our network.

“This agreement isn’t just a contract — it’s a bold investment in the future of medicine and a testament to what’s possible when mission-driven professionals come together with purpose. It delivers the stability our institution needs and sends a clear message: When we support our people, we unlock the full potential of patient care.

“We’re grateful for the principled, forward-looking dialogue that shaped this outcome — and proud to stand alongside our resident physicians as we forge ahead to drive exceptional experiences for the patients we proudly serve.”

Looking ahead, Weinberg expressed hope for a more collaborative relationship with the hospital.

“There is still more work to be done,” Weinberg concluded. “The Committee of Interns and Residents is constantly working to improve the working conditions at Westchester Medical Center. We are grateful for the opportunity to work here, and we look forward to working collaboratively with the administration in the near future.”