Free Raffle Tix for Examiner Readers at Support Connection Event. Plus Local Chamber Music + Pet Care

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Examiner Readers Get Free Raffle Tix

My sister, Laura Markowski, former associate publisher at Examiner Media, is now with the wonderful Yorktown-based nonprofit Support Connection and is organizing the Hope Takes Flight fundraiser coming up next week, on Thursday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The DRIPBar in Rye.

In fact, we just worked something out the other day where you can mention The Examiner at check-in to receive a free raffle ticket.

Items include wellness sessions, gift certificates, and a genuinely magnificent painting called Enchanted Evening created by my insanely talented niece Ariel Markowski.

CBS Sunday Morning’s David Pogue will be speaking at the event about the intersection of healthcare and artificial intelligence.

Pogue lives right here in Westchester, and if you’ve seen his CBS segments (or his recent local climate talks, which we reported on) you know he’s a uniquely gifted communicator.

Proceeds support free counseling services for breast, ovarian and gynecological cancer survivors.

Hope to see you there!

Get tickets here

Chamber Music Returns to Pleasantville

Back in 1976, a handful of local musicians decided they wanted to share their love of chamber music with the community so they started a society dedicated to bringing world-class performances to Westchester, all free of charge.

The Pleasantville Chamber Music Society is now back with another season of top-quality concerts. Its 2025–26 season opens November 2 with Hui-Mei Lin & Friends and continues November 23, February 22, and April 26, ending with the acclaimed Manhattan String Quartet.

All concerts are held Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church on Bedford Road.

“The Society is staffed entirely by volunteers,” Program Administrator Robbin Levy stated in an announcement. “And the funds we raise from our members enable us to book the very best talent year after year. Our admission-free practice encourages our members to bring their children and grandchildren with them to broaden their exposure to classical music in an intimate setting.”

Learn more here: www.pvillechambermusic.org

A Thoughtful Read for Pet Lovers

I recently caught up with local journalist, occasional Examiner contributor and overall amazing person Sherrie Dulworth over coffee at Mimi’s Coffee House in Mount Kisco. She told me all about her insightful piece in Animal Wellness on palliative care for dogs and cats.

“Palliative care for pets is an emerging field,” Stephanie Coco, a licensed master social worker, told Dulworth.

Read the piece here and have a great day!

Best,

Adam Stone, Publisher