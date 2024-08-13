Frank Womacsko

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Frank R. Womacsko, dear brother, beloved husband, proud father and loving grandfather who resided in Cortlandt Manor, on July 30 at the age of 84 years old.

On July 22, 1940, Frank was born to Frank and Anna Klucsik Womacsko, marking the third child and only son. He graduated from Lakeland High School and went on to work at Food Fair (Pantry Pride) grocery store where he was the assistant manager. There he met Mabel Hodgins and the two married on Feb. 27, 1962. They went on to have two sons, Robert and John, who both reside in New York. Frank later left Food Fair and began work for the United States Postal Service in 1978 until his retirement.

Frank enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved traveling, especially visiting Maine, the New England area and Canada where his wife was from. He also enjoyed camping and sightseeing, and always had a camera at the ready. He loved holidays, attending fairs and country music and German festivals. His family was his world, and his wife, sons and grandchildren meant everything to him, including his very beloved pet parrot, Clyde. He never forgot a birthday or family event and was always a phone call away, eager to help.

Frank is survived by older sisters Anna and Ida; sons Robert (daughter-in-law Theresa) and John (fiancé Laura); six grandchildren, Jennifer (fiancé Nick), Robert (fiancé Samantha), Danielle, Douglas, Stacey and John; and many nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his wife, Mabel, of 58 years in 2020.

He will forever live on in our hearts.

Services were held Saturday, Aug. 3 at Dorsey Carlone Funeral Home in Peekskill. Frank is interred at Assumption Cemetery in Cortlandt Manor.