Frank Fusco

On Mar. 11, Frank S. Fusco, beloved husband and father, passed away at 67 years old.

Born to Ralph and Susan Fusco, Frank grew up in the Bronx and graduated from All Hallows High School in 1973. He worked for the New York City Transit Authority for nearly 30 years until his retirement in 2010.

In October 1991, he married the love of his life, Angela, and was a devoted father to his three children, Frank, Julianna and Anthony. Frank loved spending time with his family and enjoyed living a life of retirement filled with days of working on his garden and watching the birds with the family dog, Nala. You could always find Frank driving around Yorktown with the windows open, cigar in hand and the Yankee game turned up on the radio.

The most important thing in Frank’s life was his family. He treasured every moment spent together and will be dearly missed by many.

Along with his wife and children, Frank is survived by his sister, Arleen; her husband, Thomas; their sons; and cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, all who will miss him greatly. We will honor Frank’s memory and live in it forever.

Visiting hours will be on Friday, Mar. 17 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Mar. 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Yorktown Heights. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.