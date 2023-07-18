Frances Zupcak

Frances A. Zupcak a longtime Yorktown resident, passed away peacefully on June 10 surrounded by family and friends. She was 96 years old.

She was born on May 13, 1927, in New York City to Louis and Mary Indrisek.

She worked for the Yorktown Central School District for 33 years, was a founding member of the Helvetian Acres Women’s Club and a member of St. Patrick’s choir for 30 years.

Frances is survived by her sons, Robert Zupcak and Richard Zupcak; daughters Marianne Delise, Olga Zupcak and Camille Sgaglio; and grandsons Michael Zupcak and Christopher Zupcak. She is predeceased by her husband, Frank, and her daughter, Lorraine Zupcak.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Special Olympics.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Yorktown Heights.

Frances will be remembered as a loving and devoted woman of faith.