Fox Lane Middle School Student Dies

A Fox Lane Middle School student has died.

An email sent out to members of the Bedford Central School District (BCSD) early on Tuesday morning by BCSD Superintendent Dr. Christopher Manno stated, “It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of a Fox Lane Middle School student. We were informed of this most unfortunate information yesterday evening.”

The Examiner reached out to Fox Lane Middle School and the BCSD central office.

“Our school community has indeed suffered a loss, which at this time we cannot comment on. But, we can ensure that we have counselors available to students at this time,” said Carole LaColla, Assistant to the Superintendent.

The Examiner will provide further updates as information becomes available.

–Erin Maher