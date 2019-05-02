Fox Lane Baseball Coach Notches 300th Win

Fox Lane High School Varsity Baseball Coach Matt Hillis earned a major milestone on Thursday, winning the 300th game of his illustrious career.

Hillis started at Fox Lane in 2002, and won his 300th in convincing fashion on Thursday, with a 6-0 home victory against the Port Chester Rams.

Fox Lane hurler Michael Lombardi was the winning pitcher in the historic game, delivering six and a third shutout innings while striking out eight Port Chester batters. At the plate, hitter Dean Massari came through with a pair of hits.

On Saturday, May 4, Fox Lane takes on John Jay East Fishkill at Dutchess Stadium in the Strike Out Cancer Game.