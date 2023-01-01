Former Cortlandt Supervisor Charles DiGiacomo Dies at 82

Former Cortlandt Supervisor Charles DiGiacomo, who led the town from 1980 to 1989, died December 29 following a recent illness. He was 82.

He was born June 14, 1940, to Bertha and Charles DiGiacomo, Sr and grew up in Ossining. He graduated from Ossining High School in 1958 as Class President. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from Pace University. In addition, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Second Lieutenant.

He then began his career with Exxon. According to his family, his true love was serving the community as a Town of Cortlandt councilman and subsequently for 10 years as town supervisor during an often highly charged political climate and a time of development growth in Cortlandt.

“He had a great dedication to the town,” said George Oros, who worked as a government assistant under DiGiacomo before becoming assistant town attorney. “He did a good job leading Cortlandt through the 1980s and I extend my condolences to Terry and his three daughters who are really wonderful people.”

DiGiacomo, a Republican, unsuccessfully challenged Oros, also a Republican, in 1999 as an independent for Oros’ Westchester County Board of Legislators’ District 1 seat.

Former Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi, who served as a councilwoman the final two years of DiGiacomo’s administration, said DiGiacomo’s contributions to Cortlandt were widespread.

“I remember Charlie was always interested in youth and senior programs. He took an interest especially in our Sprout Brook Park, the town pool and in the early phases of having a Youth Center. I remember him always being present for our youth award ceremonies, handing out the trophies, and attending Eagle Scout award ceremonies. He also enjoyed going to the many senior citizen events and activities I recall,” Puglisi said. “He always told them some stories and, of course, a few jokes which they loved. I think he also went on some of their trips with them.”

“He was an advocate for all veterans and proudly waved our American flag leading the many patriotic parades throughout the years. Charlie always talked about his family and you could tell how much he loved them all. He spoke about his pride he had for his three daughters and then his adoration for his grandchildren,” Puglisi added. “Supervisor Charles DiGiacomo, with his love for our community, definitely made his mark and helped to shape our lovely town. He will be missed. Rest in peace.”

In 1991, Puglisi, a Democratic, won the first of her 15 terms as supervisor, prevailing in a four-way race by 83 votes, outlasting DiGiacomo, who was trying to make a comeback, then-Supervisor Jack Gaffney and Alfred Donahue.

Following his civic service, DiGiacomo co-owned a travel agency with his wife, Theresa (Terry). He served as President of both the Peekskill Rotary Club and AWTA.

He is survived by his devoted wife of more than 60 years; his three loving daughters: Deborah (Michael) Covino, Dana (Davide) Volpe, and Dawn Mahoney (Jason Bopp); five adoring grandchildren: Lance, Michael, Jake, Ali, and Elena; and one sister, Janet.

He was preceded in death by his brother Frank Evans, and sisters Gail, and Beatrice.

Calling hours for Mr. DiGiacomo will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at First Baptist Church, 690 Highland Avenue, in Peekskill from 3 to 8 p.m. A Funeral service will be held at the church on Wednesday, January 4 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.