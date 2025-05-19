Fol-de-Rol Brings Fun and Funds to Armonk Community

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Chloe Kohl

Since 1976, Armonk families have looked forward to the annual Fol-de-Rol each June, a weekend full of fun and community-building events. The Armonk Lions Club, which sponsors and organizes the event each year, has been working hard to make the 49th annual Fol-de-Rol (hosted on the weekend of June 5) even more special than the rest.

The annual Fol-de-Rol — French for “foolishness” — has been a long-standing tradition in the community. Kelly Sfarra, a member of the Armonk Lions Club and the marketing and sponsor coordinator for the Fol-de-Rol, jokes that “newer members of the club have asked for the story behind its name, and none of the older members can remember,” highlighting how long the Fol-de-Rol has been an integral part of Armonk.

Although known for classic rides and games, the Fol-de-Rol is more than just a carnival. Each year, vendors line up along Wampus Brook Park for families to spot eye-catching items, including handmade products, clothing, soap and tea.

Other attractions include the Car Show, which features live music as well as an opportunity for viewers to vote for their favorite featured vehicle — and even pig racing.

Two new events will join the ever-growing list of activities this year. The Armonk Lions Club has announced the first annual Duck Dash, where participants can “adopt” a rubber duck. Ducks will race for a chance to win a grand prize. The Fol-de-Rol will also debut a petting zoo, featuring pony rides and stalls where visitors can learn about the animals.

Beyond the entertainment, Sfarra explains that the Fol-de-Rol is a significant fundraising event for the Armonk community.

“The Fol-de-Rol is a much-loved end-of-the-school-year event, but many people don’t realize that the proceeds go right back to the community,” says Sfarra, referring to the many charities the event has supported.

Proceeds from the event are donated to local organizations and charities, including the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry and 914 Cares. This year, the Lions Club hopes to raise money for the Town of North Castle to help fund new infrastructure.

“From donations to local charities, to underwriting town-wide projects, and purchasing equipment for local first responders and rescue agencies, our goal is to help our neighbors and make our town a safer and better place to live,” Sfarra said about the event.

The festivities will take place from June 5 to June 8, and all are welcome to have some fun while supporting the local community.