Flying From Westchester County Airport Has Never Been Such a Breeze

By Richard Levy

Good news for folks that live in Westchester. No more having to schlep to JFK, LaGuardia or Newark airports to take your next flight.

Breeze Airways, which launched two years ago, now flies non-stop to almost everywhere daily from convenient Westchester County Airport with 35 new routes and 10 new cities.

“Like most people, I love the convenience of flying from Westchester Airport,” said Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman.

Neeleman, the airline visionary who started JetBlue and other commercial airlines, has done it again with Breeze Airways. Once again, he’s added a variety of revolutionary features and perks unlike any other airline. Importantly, Breeze Airways has the lowest fares to all its non-stop destinations.

Unlike every other airline, Breeze does not charge for changing reservations. Breeze’s first class is called Breeze Ascent, and is amazingly affordable with incredibly comfortable reclining seats, lots of leg room and free snacks and beverages, including alcohol. Its outstanding inflight service treats you like you are family.

After just one year, Breeze was named the number two domestic airline in the U.S. in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards. To date, Breeze has flown more than three million passengers.

Breeze’s destinations of non-stop one-way flights, not only boast the lowest fares, but they’re so low they’re almost hard to believe. For example, one-way flights to historic Charleston cost only $45, to Norfolk $44, to heavenly Savannah $54 and to sun-filled Vero Beach, Fla. the fare is $69. (Fares are subject to change.) Breeze’s astounding one-way fare to Los Angeles starts at $99.

There are also convenient non-stop flights to Nashville, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh and Sarasota-Bradenton, and service to New Orleans, with more non-stop destinations coming soon.

Uniquely, Breeze doesn’t charge cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure, and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. There’s hassle-free, seamless booking and up to 24 months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features, all with the simple and easy-to-navigate “flybreeze” app or by visiting www.flybreeze.com.

Breeze is also flying the industry’s newest planes – the Embraer 190/195 and the spectacular Airbus A22, which has much wider seats and more leg room in economy than most other airlines.

So the next time you’re going anywhere for business or for pleasure, whether to a Florida beach vacation or romantic weekend getaway, from Westchester, you can forget about having to fight the traffic and the expensive tolls to the metro area’s three major airports and conveniently fly Breeze Airways.

Remember, unlike most airlines, if you must make any changes with your reservations or cancel a reservation for any reason, there’s never a charge.

Flying has never been such a breeze.

Hastings-on-Hudson resident Richard Levy is a former advertising “Mad Man” creative director and now a travel writer. He’s also an inventor of innovative products and is writing and illustrating a new children’s book. You can contact him at RichardLevyTravelWriter@gmail.com.