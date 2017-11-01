First-time Candidates Markels, Pool Challenge Team New Castle

While this year’s election in New Castle has been largely focused on the head-to-head supervisor’s battle between incumbent Robert Greenstein and Democratic challenger Kristen Browde, the four-candidate race for council is just as strong. Republican-endorsed Incumbents Adam Brodsky and Lisa Katz, comprising Team New Castle, will square off against Stronger New Castle ticket Gail Markels and Ivy Pool.

Brodsky

As chairman of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Committee, Brodsky’s focus has been on planning and executing the various components of the Chappaqua infrastructure and streetscape project.

He said the roughly $14 million project, one of the largest undertakings in the town in years, it what Brodsky, 44, wants to see it to completion. Sometime next spring the infrastructure, the necessary work underground, will be done and the streetscape will begin

“I started it, I’m proud of it and I care about it,” said Brodsky, a real estate attorney. “I’m proud of it and I want to finish what I started.”

While the pipes and the aesthetics are critically important, ultimately an improved downtown will depend on whether officials are successful in increasing foot traffic in the hamlets, Brodsky said. Residents want vibrant businesses in the hamlets and sidewalks, he said.

“The only way to energize the hamlet is getting bodies downtown,” Brodsky said.

Reaching out to real estate developers to attract the right type of development so the downtown can realize its potential will also need to be done.

Similar to Greenstein and Katz, Brodsky campaigned against Chappaqua Crossing four years ago. He said the Planning Board worked hard on the traditional neighborhood development plan to minimize impact on the hamlets while making the

Brodsky said he is aware that the residents’ input into the new Comprehensive Plan asked for development in the hamlets, not on a property such as the 97-acre Rose Hill estate on Route 128 in the east end of town.

Brodsky said he considers himself fortunate to be serving his town.

“You feel like you’re really making a difference,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Katz

Also an attorney, Katz, 48, said she believes New Castle has made significant progress tackling some difficult issues during the past four years, including putting Chappaqua Crossing behind them, approving the Comprehensive Plan and starting the downtown infrastructure project.

“I think we’re on the cusp of turning everything around,” she said

Katz was the dissenting vote on the with Chappaqua Crossing and still is highly skeptical of how the town will deal with traffic surrounding the site.

She believes that the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center will be a major asset for the town, pulling people in from throughout the county, which could attract visitors to the downtown if the venue and the hamlet are properly publicized.

Katz said the work in downtown Chappaqua is progressing nicely. While that’s being done, the town must also reach out to developers to gather ideas. However, the board has to be careful that while mixed-use development and having people live downtown is the goal, residents don’t want inappropriate development.

“They moved here because they like it quaint,” Katz said, “so we have to kind of balance that and work to advance our downtown.”

Regarding Conifer Realty’s affordable housing development, Katz said she would insist that Conifer submits a safety before a Certificate of Occupancy is issued.

Katz maintained that despite comments from the opposing slate and neighbors of Sunshine Children’s Home, the Town Board never had an opportunity to be lead agency or influence.

“I understand when you’re against a development and trying to go after every person that you can to get your voice heard and to get your point across,” Katz said. “They have every right to do that.”

Making sure lines of communication remain open is critical to residents so they feel more connected to the town is essential for people in Millwood and the east and west ends.

Markels

A first-time candidate, Markels, 63, said last November’s election results was a terrible disappointment, and was motivated to contribute to and serve in her home community.

“We want make sure New Castle works for us and our children,” said Markels, an attorney. “I want to make sure that New Castle works for everybody.”

Markels said she doesn’t believe the current administration pursued all sources of funding, including Environmental Facilities Corp. grants and no-interest loan, for the downtown infrastructure and streetscape project. The town recently bonded more than $18 million for project, a large portion of that for the downtown.

“You have to be smarter and tougher with the taxpayer’s money,” Markels said.

Her opponents have also been sluggish in moving along the diversion projects for Yeshiva, Riverwoods and Random Farms and more effective leadership is needed, she said.

Markels said unlike the incumbents, when dealing with deep-pocketed developers she would look to drive a harder bargain. For example, instead of accepting Summit/Greenfield’s offer to take the former Wallace Auditorium off their hands for $1, they should have insisted the town be paid what it would have cost to demolish the building.

While Markels supports rezoning portions of downtown to spur activity, she’s concerned that the opposing slate will be tempted to bring in high-rise development, particularly on a portion of the train station parking lot. She favors smaller buildings that are more appropriate with the community.

Having more activities downtown, particularly on weekends when visitors arrive at the real estate offices, so there isn’t an empty hamlet.

Markels said her opponents had an opportunity to become lead agency for the Sunshine Children’s Home expansion. She also doesn’t have confidence that they would protect the Rose Hill property on the east end of town.

She said her opponents enable Greenstein, who too often demeans people before the board.

“He’s a bully, he tries to intimidate people and I thing that Lisa and Adam don’t tell him no,” Markels said.

Having grown up in the projects of East New York, Brooklyn, Markels said that she will welcome the people who live there despite the project’s shortcomings.

Pool

The only candidate who is not an attorney, Pool, 39, said she would bring a different perspective to the board.

Pool worked for 12 in New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s administration managing an office for health and human services as well as for two years in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration.

Although she never expected to run for public office, when the opportunity presented itself earlier this year, she took the chance.

“I thought this is something that I can do, I can bring a lot of skills and experience to the Town Board here and my hometown,” Pool said.

She said when the costs for the downtown project exceeded estimates, the board could have explored splitting the streetscape and the infrastructure work into two different bids.

What irked Pool was the majority’s decision to trim the projects during a poorly attended work session rather than having the public weigh in. They likely felt the pressure of having to start the work, she said.

Pool said zoning changes downtown should be explored that would look for different types of uses. She would oppose taking away parking spaces at the train station to build.

At Chappaqua Crossing, Pool said the decision to provide Lifetime Fitness with an escape clause in their lease to vacate if they’re not successful.

“What that means is we have the potential in three years to have up to 26 additional small stores at Chappaqua Crossing,” Pool said. “That would devastate our downtown.”

With the $1.5 million payment from Summit/Greenfield that was originally earmarked for the now aborted Chap Line, that money should be used to conduct studies to help downtown merchants, she said.

Pool said her opponents should have made a better effort to convince Conifer to move the affordable housing project from Hunts Place to Washington Avenue. Possibly rezoning the land