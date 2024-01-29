First Female President Appointed at White Plains Hospital

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dr, Claudia Felberg made history last week when she was named the first female president of the Medical Staff at White Plains Hospital.

Felberg, who previously was vice president, succeeds Dr. George Anastasian as president. She will hold the position until the end of 2025.

In addition, Otolaryngologist Dr. Jk Rasamny, who specializes in head and neck surgery, succeeds Felberg as vice president of the Medical Staff, while Pulmonologist Emanuel Wurm, DO was elected secretary/treasurer.

“I am pleased to welcome Claudia, Jk and Emanuel to these leadership positions. Their depth of knowledge and experience in both the clinical and administrative areas will serve our entire medical staff well,” said Michael Palumbo, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at White Plains Hospital.

Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care Medicine, Felberg is the Medical Director of Scarsdale Medical Group (SMG) and serves as Chief of Pulmonology at the hospital.

Practicing at 600 Mamaroneck Ave. in Harrison, Felberg received her undergraduate degree from Barnard College and her medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla. She completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the Yale University School of Medicine and earned a fellowship in Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

While those officers will serve two-year terms, three physicians were elected to three-year terms as delegates. They are breast surgeon Preya Ananthakrishnan, MD; cardiac electrophysiologist James Peacock, MD; and Randy Stevens, MD, Director of Radiation Oncology at the White Plains Hospital Center for Cancer Care.

White Plains Hospital is a member of the Montefiore Health System. has outpatient medical facilities across Westchester, including multispecialty practices in Armonk, Larchmont, New Rochelle, Rye Brook, Somers and Yorktown Heights; and Scarsdale Medical Group locations in Harrison and Scarsdale.