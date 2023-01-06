First Female Planning Board Member in Cortlandt Honored

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

When Loretta Taylor was appointed to the Cortlandt Planning Board in 1990, she broke barriers in the town as the first female and first Black woman to serve on the board.

Taylor was later named chairperson of the Planning Board, a post she held for 13 years until Dec. 31, when she officially resigned.

A few weeks ago, the Cortlandt Town Board honored Taylor for her 32 years of service with flowers, a certificate of appreciation, a key to the town and praise for the way she calmly dealt with applicants and developers.

“You were always extremely gracious and respectful. You always had the heart of Cortlandt high on your mind,” said Councilman James Creighton, who previously served with Taylor on the Planning Board.

Two longtime Planning Board members Tom Bianchi and Steven Kessler, who served on the board with Taylor during her entire 32-year run, also praised Taylor for her evenhanded approach.

“It’s been a wild run and a lot of fun,” Kessler remarked. “It’s been a pleasure to be with you.”

“She is a leader,” Bianchi said. “She is very calm, respectful of the public. She focuses her opinion on the facts.”

Taylor said she moved to Cortlandt from New York City in 1976 and a short time later joined the Westchester Black Women Political Caucus.

She said she was proud of the work the Planning Board has done and how Cortlandt is now known from afar because of its responsible growth.

“I’ve seen it grow a lot. We’re really out there now. People mention the Town of Cortlandt,” Taylor said. “There’s something about this town and the way people interact with each other. People really do want to come here.”

Taylor said she “didn’t know I would become this involved,” but maintained after more than three decades it was time to pass the baton.

“I’m kind of happy to be leaving,” she said. “There comes a time in your life when you do have to step aside. I certainly hope the board will function as well as it always has.”

Another veteran Planning Board member, Robert Foley, also recently asked the Town Board not to reappoint him when his term ended this year after serving for almost 25 years.

Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker said the Town Board will honor Foley for his service at its January regular meeting.