Fire Breaks Out at Clintons’ Chappaqua Compound

By Anna Young and David Propper

A fire that has since been extinguished occurred at a facility on Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Chappaqua property earlier today.

New Castle Police Department Sergeant Arthur Mendoza confirmed a fire broke out and said there was no one injured.

An investigation into the fire is now underway, Mendoza said.

Someone from within the compound reported the fire at 2:51 p.m. and it was put out by 3:17 p.m., Mendoza said. It is unknown if the Clintons were home during the incident, Mendoza said.

“No one’s home,” a firefighter on scene later replied when asked if anyone was currently present at the house.

The Clintons bought the five-bedroom home on Old House Road in 1999 as Bill Clinton was wrapping up his second term as president.

The fire started in the ceiling of a facility used by the Secret Service, on the second floor, according to reports. The facility is located behind the Clintons’ home.

Reporters gathered near the house and at least two helicopters were seen flying overhead. The choppers have since left. A little after 4 p.m., an electrician’s truck pulled into the compound.

When departing the scene a local fire official said he could not comment and that Secret Service would now be handling the matter. Three men who appeared to be Secret Service personnel left without commenting. Local police and fire officials have also left the scene.