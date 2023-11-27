Films on Purpose to Screen ‘Renovating the World’ Episode Tuesday Evening

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

Films on Purpose is partnering with the Village of Pleasantville’s Climate Smart Communities Task Force (also known as the Climate Smart Committee) to host a screening that focuses on carbon footprint reduction on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The short video, “Renovating the World – Getting Warmer, Episode 9,” is hosted by actor-comedian Kal Penn. It looks at New York City where changes have been implemented to reduce energy requirements, thereby saving costs and decreasing pollution.

Following the screening there will be a panel discussion with Leo Wiegman of Sustainable Westchester, Robert DeAngelis of CURE100 and the Climate Smart Committee to talk about how village residents can do the same.

After the film there will be a demonstration of CURE100’s Carbon Tracker Tool, a free tool to quantify your carbon footprint and to recommend ways to reduce it.

Films on Purpose is a grassroots organization screening documentary films on important contemporary issues.

“Films on Purpose has been partnering with local not-for-profits from almost the beginning, seven years ago,” said founding member Kathleen Williamson. “At first our mission was to show documentaries about the environment and social justice and spark conversations. Now, because of our partnerships, our mission has expanded to include matching people to local charities and nonprofit organizations. People are moved by both the documentaries and our panel of speakers and want to give back on a local level.”

The event will take place at the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church, located at 400 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. A reception is at 6 p.m. with the screening at 7 p.m., followed by the panel discussion and demonstration. The panel discussion will be recorded for later viewing on www.PCTV76.org.

The screening is funded by a grant from the Westchester Community Foundation.

For more information on Films on Purpose or to join the mailing list, visit www.filmsonpurpose.org/get-involved/

For more information on the Pleasantville Climate Smart Task Force, visit https://www.pleasantville-ny.gov/climate-smart-committee.