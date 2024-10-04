Film Chronicles Beauty, Destruction in Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The lure of The Bahamas are the pink sand beaches and deep turquoise waters with a multitude of coral reefs.

It’s hard to imagine how anything in this idyllic part of the world could be destroyed, but that’s what some faced after Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

This harsh reality was portrayed in the new film “Meko,” shown last week at the Bedford Playhouse. Initially, the film engaged viewers with the life of The Bahama’s legendary bone-fishing guide Omeko “Meko” Glinton, the grandson of a bone-fishing pioneer.

Stunning shots, many underwater, showed the shimmering, iridescent bonefish being caught and released. Bonefish are known for being the strongest and fastest saltwater gamefish, famous for their fast “runs” after being hooked by dragging the line for almost 120 yards.

Catching these fish is an art, and the special angling techniques have been honed and taught by elite fishing guides such as Meko. For more than two decades, Meko has guided movie stars such as Liam Neeson and Michael Keaton, who are shown fly fishing in the film.

The film’s co-star is female guide and angler Abbie Schuster. Shots of her and Meko angling in clear waters could easily whet anyone’s appetite for fly fishing and understanding why the sport is attractive to so many. Speaking directly to the camera throughout the film, Meko endeared viewers to him and his way of life.

But the bone-fishing business was dealt a harsh blow by Hurricane Dorian with winds reaching 185 miles per hour, leaving vast swaths of The Bahamas without power. The Category 5 storm caused at least 74 deaths and $3.4 billion in damage.

Classified as a 100-year storm, Hurricane Dorian was the strongest to ever hit the islands.

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, climate change played a big part in adding to the storm’s power, a result of warming sea surface temperatures that added heat energy to fuel the hurricane.

Footage of the devastation in the film was vivid, and Meko’s story suddenly shifted from his thriving business to the heartbreaking account of losing friends and family who didn’t survive the storm. Eventually the strength of family and community in the storm’s aftermath was remarkable. Meko overcame a serious illness, and not only survived but continued his business and started teaching local youths the special craft of bone-fishing.

It took filmmaker Harrison Buck seven years to complete “Meko.” Buck answered questions after the screening, where he also talked about recovery efforts after Dorian.

“It was difficult for people to get back to their homes, get back electricity, clean water and a roof,” Buck said. “It’s only now, years later, that we are seeing businesses getting off the ground and schools getting rebuilt.”

Buck also told of a recent meeting held by the Bahama Fly Fishing Industry Association that was attended by more than 100 fly fishing guides. The meeting took place last month in Nassau, the capital of The Bahamas, where Prime Minister Philip Davis spoke about the need to grow the industry. Bone-fishing contributes about $150 million annually to the commonwealth’s economy.

“These were all independent guides and they spoke about the issues they are all facing and it was really special,” Buck said. “Getting them all together was powerful stuff.”

The Bedford Playhouse is a nonprofit organization supported through membership, grants, donations and ticket sales. Many of the live programs and films focus on local and global social issues. It has also partnered with Bedford 2030, a local organization addressing climate change.

To view the trailer of “Meko,” visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3m1kQwn0_Qc.