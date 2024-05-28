Fear Over Safety of Battery Energy Storage Facilities is Misplaced

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

It’s dismaying to read the report about growing discontent over a proposed battery energy storage facility in Mahopac. (“Discontent Grows Over Battery Energy Storage Facility,” Putnam Examiner and Northern Westchester Examiner, Apr. 30-May 6)

The science is clear: We are on the cusp of catastrophic climate collapse due to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from fossil fuels. Pursuant to science, New York State law and policy require urgent transformation away from fossil fuels, while rapidly adopting renewable electric energy systems, which means fast-tracking wind, solar and battery storage projects.

And yet, in a front-page story, The Examiner amplifies unsubstantiated concerns by a Mahopac resident, with no apparent expertise in energy systems, about “potential for long-term health effects on our community members” referencing unspecified “studies” that “have shown that exposure to lithium-ion battery materials can lead to respiratory issues, neurological disorders and even cancer.”

It is harmful to progress when such claims, without substantial evidence, fan fires of fear, uncertainty and doubt about solutions to the perils of fossil fuels – perils that are backed by scientific consensus. This harm to the public’s understanding of battery storage is exacerbated by publishing these unsubstantiated claims, without reporting on the actual research (and sources) relied upon regarding “potential” adverse health impacts.

In short, lithium-ion batteries that are used in energy storage facilities are hermetically sealed during the manufacturing process prior to transport, which is a century-old, industry-wide method of encasing electrical and chemical components to ensure their safety and functionality. We must all be as vigilant when encountering solution denial, as we are when facing climate change denial.

Patty Buchanan

Board Member CURE100 (Communities United to Reduce Emissions 100%)

Climate Reality Project Leader