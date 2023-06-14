Father Contends Bullying in Peekskill School Led to Son’s Death

The father of a 10-year-old Hillcrest Elementary School student who recently appar ently died by suicide claimed last week bullying by another student was responsible for his family tragedy.

Christian Illescas confronted the Peekskill Board of Education at the June 6 meeting and accused school officials of neglect in not protecting his son, Gianlukas (Lukas), who died May 25.

The Westchester County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death was accidental asphyxiation. A police investigation is continuing.

“I have nothing to lose. My son is gone,” Illescas remarked to the Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Mauricio. “So, all I want right now is some justice for other kids.”

He said because of the harsh bullying Lukas would lock himself in his room and beg not to go to school.

“Lukas was robbed of his future. He will never get to graduate with his friends, make memories alongside his family and have a life full of choices and adventure!” Illescas posted on a GoFundMe page. “His family and friends are heartbroken and beyond devastated.”

Peekskill Police Chief Leo Dylweski said “this tragic event is still actively being investigated, and no definitive conclusions have been made.”

“The Police Department, along with the entire City of Peekskill community, is mourning the loss of the student who attended Hillcrest Elementary School,” Dylweski said.

Following Illescas’ remarks at the meeting, many other students and families told similar stories of bullying and the toll it took.

Neither board members nor Mauricio responded to the speakers, but Mauricio addressed Lukas’ death in his June 2 weekly message to families and staff.

“No words can express the sadness we all feel at the loss of a young life. The passing of our Hillcrest scholar on May 25 is deeply felt by our school community. Our hearts and prayers remain with his family/friends,” Mauricio wrote. “I believe it is important for me to also respond to allegations of inappropriate behaviors in our schools. As a district, we work closely with our students and families to address inappropriate behaviors. We are carefully reviewing school records, communications, and any other interactions to ensure allegations of misconduct are responded to properly and in a timely manner.”

“Regardless of lacking an official determination in the cause of his passing, we are still left with the sadness that a child’s life was lost,” he stated. “We will continue to wrap around our community as we always do in times of need. Our thoughts remain with our scholar’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The GoFundMe effort has raised nearly $19,000 as of June 11 from a stated goal of $10,000.