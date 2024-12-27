Fashion Collective Focusing on Recycled Materials Opens in Cold Spring

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

What we wear says a lot about who we are.

Shape, color and texture are the key ingredients that go into creating a garment, but where materials come from is what drives designers of Segundo Beso, a new fashion collective that recently opened on Main Street in Cold Spring.

The shop promotes local clothiers Melinda Huff, Mauricio Barrera, Kaori Onodera and Jess Brush-Falco. All have their own clothing line that reflects their different backgrounds. Barrera is from Cuba, Onodera is Japanese, Huff’s mother is from Honduras and her father is from Germany and Jess Bruch Falco was raised in the Hudson Valley.

The brightly-lit storefront was previously owned by popular fashion designer Stephanie Doucette, who died suddenly in May. Doucette was known for her sustainable, one-of-a-kind designs using vintage and recycled clothes with the goal of reducing the carbon footprint of the fashion world, a conscious trend among a growing number of clothing designers.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, the $2.5 trillion fashion industry is responsible for between 4 and 8.6 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, a carbon footprint that is greater than the aviation industry or that of Germany, France and the United Kingdom combined. Producing new clothes has resulted in polluted waters, destroyed forests, use of toxic chemicals, clogged landfills and worker exploitation.

“Sustainability is the central pillar to all of us,” explained Huff, whose clothing line is Mirame. “We source our material locally, including from the garment district in New York City.”

At a far corner of the store is a floor-to-ceiling curtain made from men’s vintage 1990s denim pants created by Barrera. His line of clothes is segundo beso, which means “second kiss” in Spanish, and the name adopted by the new collective. Barrera uses existing clothing or materials to recreate new garments. His lovely, delicate white-laced shirt is lined with soft tulle, a sheer light material often used in bridal veils.

“Mauricio has a wonderful artistic eye and he gives new life to existing clothes,” said Huff. “Many of his clothes are oversized and gender neutral.”

Huff’s versatile, “slip-into-wardrobe” designs boast “take a woman from beach to bistro.” Her focus is on comfort. Silk pants, tops, light jackets, skirts and dresses can easily be dressed down with sneakers or made more formal with heels and jewelry.

“These styles are seamless,” Huff explained.

A shimmering silk skirt is elegantly shaped by a skillful delicate stitch that gathers and drapes on both sides.

Onodera’s line is called Afro Derako. Her clothing is generally loose-fitting using patterned fabric redolent of origami or a puzzle. Vests contain colorful and jazzy African patterns. Featured on a mannequin in the store was Onodera’s stunning cashmere coat.

Brush-Falco designs a wide array of cloth bags, quilts, tablecloths and placemats for her Brush Textiles line. The fabrics she uses are created by block printing, a technique using wood block forms that are stamped into the fabric.

Since the store’s opening on Dec. 7, Huff said there has been strong community support.

“We had a warm reception and there is a lot of interest in the store,” she said.

Their widening customer base has included husbands buying clothing for their wives as well as Gen-Z buyers, who Huff said are attracted to the mission of sustainable products.

Garments purchased can be altered or fitted.

“Most garments are loose fitting that can be dressed up or down lending to multifunctional appeal,” Huff said.

Prices for jewelry and bags range from $25 to $100. Clothing prices go for $100 to $148. Higher priced items can cost $395 and up; cashmere jackets start at $750.

Segundo Beso is located at 65 Main St. in Cold Spring. It is open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 845-809-5194.