Farm Stands and Restaurants to Visit in Celebration of Fall

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

By Morris Gut

Autumn has arrived!

The air is crisp with apples at area orchards just waiting to be picked. Trees will soon be putting on their annual technicolor light show and area markets sell their late season harvest of cider, squash, apples, pumpkins and hearty root vegetables.

Restaurant kitchens are also geared up with the best the season has to offer. There are many delicious and comforting flavors awaiting us right now.

Want to pick your own or visit a farmstand? Take a flavorful fall foliage drive with the whole family. Here are some great destinations. Be sure to check ahead for hours and availability.

Wilken’s Farm, 1313 Whitehall Rd. Yorktown Heights. Marking their 106th year, visit the farmers market or pick your own apples, peaches or pumpkins and even Christmas trees. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-December. Info: 914-245-5111 or visit www.wilkensfarm.com.

Stuart’s Fruit Farm, 62 Granite Springs Rd., Granite Springs. This farm has been operating since 1828. It’s strewn with tractors and rural artifacts. You can pick your own fruit and produce or visit the farmers market for fresh cider donuts and pies. Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Info: 914-245-2784 or visit www.stuartsfarm.com.

Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard, 130 Hardscrabble Rd., North Salem. Operated by first-generation farmers since 2011, the farm store is open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. An on-site kitchen is available Monday through Friday. Get tickets online for apple picking. Community Supported Agriculture memberships available. Info: 914-485-1210 or visit www.harvestmoonfarmandorchard.com.

Hayfield’s, 1 Bloomer Rd., North Salem. Owner Renea Dayton’s multifaceted country market bustles daily inside and out. The in-house kitchen offers coffee, breakfast, lunch, soups, salads and ice cream. There are colorful flowers available, too. Info: 914-669-8275 or visit www.hayfieldsmarket.com.

Outhouse Orchards, 139 Hardscrabble Rd., North Salem. Weekend reservations required. Info and reservations: 914-277-3188 or visit www.outhouseorchardsny.com.

Thompson’s Cider Mill, 335 Blinn Rd., Croton-on-Hudson and Thompson’s Fable Farm, 1311 Kitchawan Rd., Ossining. Get local fall artisanal foods such as cider, donuts and pies. Next to Teatown Lake Reservation. Info: 914-409-3433 or visit www.thompsonscidermill.com.

Muscoot Farmers Market, Route 100, Katonah. The farmers market operates with more than 20 vendors every Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through November. Info: 914-864-7283 or visit www.muscootfarm.org.

Fall Bites

You’re taking a fall drive and you get hunger pangs. Here’s where to stop for some eats along the way.

Prime Pub, Somers. Proprietor Simi Polozani opened his latest gastropub at the entrance to Heritage Hills. The freestanding building sits at the edge of a large pond, which can be seen through large picture windows. A seasonal fireplace highlighted with wood and stone is part of an attractive dining room with well-spaced tables, contemporary lighting and a semi-enclosed bar and lounge area for schmoozing and munching. Seasonal outdoor seating.

Check out the honey goat cheese flatbread, a great chef’s salad, their blast-from-the-past beef stroganoff, braised short ribs and decadent burrata burger. Craft beers and a kid’s menu are available.

Prime Pub is located at 249 US-202 in Somers. Info: 914-617-9818 or visit www.primepubgroup.com.

Wolf & Warrior Brewing Co., White Plains: Owner/Brewmeister Michael Chiltern brought White Plains its first microbrewery. He is now serving his brews and a new menu all afternoon and evening Tuesday through Sunday. The open-air backyard has been expanded with extra seating. A daily selection of brews is listed on the blackboard.

Comforting new specialties include birria tacos; Blazin’ wings; hand-cut free-range chicken tenders; a variety of brew house burgers; and sandwiches such as the South Paw Philly Cheesesteak. Octoberfest beers and games for the kids are available.

Wolf & Warrior Brewing Co. is located at 195A E. Post Rd., White Plains. Info: 914-368-8617 or visit www.wolfandwarrior.com.

Squire’s, Briarcliff Manor. Proprietor Kurt Knox has been serving patrons since 1967. When you enter the bar/lounge area you are made to feel right at home. Look for hearty fare such as their onion soup, famous Squire Burger, pastrami Reuben, fish and chips and a chef’s seafood platter. Prime rib is available on the weekends. There’s a children’s menu. Free parking.

Squire’s is located at 94 N. State Rd. in Briarcliff Manor. Info: 914-762-3376 or visit www.squiresofbriarcliff.com.

Jean-Jacques Culinary Creations, Pleasantville. It’s been 22 years and the place is still going full steam. The display counters are filled with tempting possibilities, from sweet and savory crepes and sandwiches to fresh breads and cakes. There are two dining rooms, one counter side and a separate more formal section.

French classics include Quiche Lorraine with salad and a Croque Madame, a croissant oozing with fried egg, cheese and ham. There’s outdoor seating weather permitting.

Jean-Jacques Culinary Creations is located at 468 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. Info: 914-747-8191 or visit www.jean-jacques.com.

Morris Park Inn, Thornwood: Proprietor Steve Poli and his crew serve an eclectic tavern menu to go along with their 15-tap craft beer bar. Poli, who also owns the bustling Morris Park Inn in the Bronx, has completed a renovation of the new eatery. There are large screen TVs, stressed brick walls and an unusual treetop-like ceiling with contemporary lighting.

The menu includes chopped Cobb salad, hefty burgers, wraps and sandwiches like the cheesesteak, plus baby back ribs, a fried seafood combo and center cut pork chops. A children’s menu is available.

Morris Park Inn is located in the Rose Hill Shopping Center at 652 Columbus Ave. in Thornwood. Info: 914-495-3004 or visit www.morrisparkinn.com.

King Kone, Katonah. This retro fast food and ice cream spot has been scooping it out for almost 70 years. The place is always humming with couples and families. Enjoy the crowd from your picnic table.

Share a large sundae with chocolate chip mint ice cream with plenty of fudge, topped with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry. Menu items include corn fritters, lobster roll platter, burgers and a crab cake sandwich.

King Kone is located at 109 Route 100 in Katonah. Open daily through mid-October. Info: 914-232-0571 or visit King Kone on its Facebook page.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.