Fall of North Castle’s Eagle Emblematic of Much Wider Problems

Coincidence or foul play with the venerable North Castle Eagle?

One look at the letters to the editor shows a myopic Democrat/leftist view by a majority in this area of the country.

Anyone who tows the line, “It’s a waste to impeach Biden. There’s no evidence,” is not listening to all of the news. Hunter’s laptop and a record of illegal payments are certainly out there. Biden will be impeached and proven to be the most corrupt president in history.

Democrats locally must look beyond the mainstream media to wake up to what is really happening. The border is a disaster. Energy policy is ridiculous. The politicization of the Justice Department is rampant. Wake up Democrats!

Raise that Eagle of freedom back where he belongs and respect the freedom he represents.

Martin Annunziata

Thornwood