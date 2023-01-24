Fair Wages for Home Care Workers Are Essential to Our Communities

As a retired social worker and a professional with a disability, I would like to echo Iliana Berger’s letter last week (“Hochul Failed to Address State Home Care Shortage”) regarding fair wages for home care workers. My own recent experiences assisting friends and neighbors impacted by the current crisis in the home care industry, convince me that reform is necessary to ensure the independence, health and well-being of many individuals in the region and state. Every family has had a friend or loved one impacted by this problem.

I call on our local elected officials and Gov. Hochul to take action this year to rectify this injustice to our essential home care workers and the people they serve and the economic and the long-term policy implications for our communities, state and nation. I urge your readers to educate themselves on this issue and contact your elected officials. This is how democracy is supposed to work.

Melvyn R. Tanzman

Mohegan Lake