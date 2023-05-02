Failure to Acquire Ridgeway Property is a Big Loss for White Plains

Not long ago, the former Willow Ridge Country Club was acquired by the Town of Harrison. Today it is operating as a municipal golf course serving the residents of Harrison. In purchasing the property, the previous supervisor, Ron Belmont, cited the need to preserve open space for the residents of Harrison. He acted with speed and a comprehensive plan for the property’s future. Harrison joins Eastchester, Rye, Greenwich and Stamford (which has two courses) among others in providing its residents a city-owned golf facility.

In White Plains, the experience was the exact opposite. The former Ridgeway Country Club offered an excellent opportunity for city acquisition as a golf course or a passive open space park. The former mayor, Adam Bradley, attempted to pursue its acquisition at a very attractive price but was thwarted by current Mayor Thomas Roach and a former council member. Thereafter, the property laid fallow as the controversial French American School of New York plan floundered for over 10 years. Currently, the environmentally sensitive property is being reviewed by the Planning Board for a single-family subdivision.

Despite plans for about 5,000 new apartment units in White Plains, the mayor has been silent or opposed to acquisition of additional parkland in the city. The obvious question is why. Harrison, which already had considerable open space, showed foresight while our city leadership is asleep at the switch regarding preservation of the limited remaining open space in the city.

Bravo to former Harrison supervisor Ron Belmont for a thoughtful and smart acquisition. Mayor Roach’s mistake will regrettably be a loss to future generations of White Plains residents.

Mary Anne Connell

White Plains