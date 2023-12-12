Failing to Move to Clean Energy Would Be Costlier Than Converting

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

The author of last week’s letter “Wind Farms, Electric Vehicles Continue to Remain Cost Prohibitive” thinks that taxpayer money is being wasted on the development of much-needed renewable energy. I disagree.

We must remember the extremely high cost of not transitioning to clean energy: Lives and livelihoods lost and the financial burden of recovery from extreme climate events that will make life unbearable.

Gov. Hochul needs to strongly commit New York to the development of clean energy, which ultimately will be cheaper and safer for consumers than burning fossil fuels. Speeding up offshore wind development would help us catch up with the rest of the world. Electric vehicle incentives and infrastructure investments greatly reduce air pollution and curtail carbon dioxide emissions.

New York can afford to lead the way to a cleaner, safer future!

Catherine Campbell

Sleepy Hollow