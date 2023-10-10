Facts, Experience Give Cindrich a Leg Up in Mount Kisco Elections

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

In a July edition of The Examiner, Lisa Abzun’s professional political consultant attacked former mayor J. Michael Cindrich. Political operative Tony Marino is quoted as saying “the track record of our opponent (Cindrich) of being a Republican at one point, and a Democrat and an independent, I just think it creates a lot of confusion.”

The only people who appear to be confused are Marino and Abzun.

Mr. Cindrich has been a community volunteer since the early 1970s. His 10-year service as the chairman of the Mount Kisco Zoning Board of Appeals protected the community, especially residential neighborhoods. His unblemished law enforcement career is a testimony to his character. He and his family have given at least 100 years of volunteer service to the Mount Kisco community.

Contrary to political consultant Marino’s statement, Mount Kisco residents should not be confused; former mayor Cindrich served our community with distinction. Twenty-one years as an elected official, trustee, deputy mayor and mayor. Recruited and endorsed by the Mount Kisco Democratic Committee 14 times, unanimously, no infighting, arguments or confusion.

Mr. Cindrich has assembled a team that will focus on truth and transparency, the protection of our natural resources and responsible development. The team of Cindrich, Flora and Guerra will keep Mount Kisco safe and affordable for both young families and senior citizens to enjoy.

Please visit the website mkvip.org for more information.

Robert Dagostino

Mount Kisco