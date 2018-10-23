The Examiner News

Explosive Device Found at Westchester Home of George Soros

An explosive device was found in the mailbox of billionaire philanthropist and Westchester resident George Soros on Monday.

Soros, a villain to right-wing groups and often the subject of virulent anti-Semitism, has a home in Katonah.

Expert technicians detonated the device and it didn’t explode on its own, according to law enforcement officials.

Bedford police received a call about a suspicious package at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Monday. Both federal and state law enforcement officials reported to the scene.

Police turned the case over to the F.B.I.

Soros, born in Hungary, made his fortune running a hedge fund and is a major donor to Democratic Party candidates and progressive causes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

