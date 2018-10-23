Explosive Device Found at Westchester Home of George Soros

An explosive device was found in the mailbox of billionaire philanthropist and Westchester resident George Soros on Monday.

Soros, a villain to right-wing groups and often the subject of virulent anti-Semitism, has a home in Katonah.

Expert technicians detonated the device and it didn’t explode on its own, according to law enforcement officials.

Bedford police received a call about a suspicious package at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Monday. Both federal and state law enforcement officials reported to the scene.

Police turned the case over to the F.B.I.

Soros, born in Hungary, made his fortune running a hedge fund and is a major donor to Democratic Party candidates and progressive causes.