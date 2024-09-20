Exhibit Featuring Exploits of Benedict Arnold and His Betrayal to Open Next Week

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Most people are aware that the names General Benedict Arnold and Major John Andre are synonymous with traitors.

But there are perhaps many residents who may not know that their treasonous exploits played out largely in the lower Hudson Valley, including Westchester.

Starting next week and continuing into December, the Pocantico Center of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund will be hosting the exhibit “Treason of the Blackest Dye: The True Story of Arnold, André, and Three Honest Militiamen.”

The exhibit traces the events surrounding the two men and their plans in September 1780. On Sept. 22, Arnold turned over plans about the troops for West Point to Andre, a British spy.

While historians know what happened, there is still conjecture of why Arnold, a talented military man, suddenly transformed into a turncoat.

“It’s complicated, but it’s fascinating. Why would someone do this?” said Char Weigel, vice president of special events for Revolutionary Westchester 250, an organization that is planning events around the county leading up to the nation’s 250th anniversary. “And it also hurts (George) Washington so grievously because Washington always recognized Arnold’s value.”

While Andre was captured by three American militiamen in Tarrytown, soldiers who learned of Arnold’s plot. He was executed shortly afterward, while Arnold would evade captors and defected to the British.

Weigel said the exhibit, which opens next Wednesday, Sept. 25, will feature several original source documents on the first day, including the “boot papers,” instructions of the from the New York State Archives.

The original Fidelity Medal awarded by Congress to Isaac Van Wart, one of the three militiamen, is on loan from the New York State Museum will also be at the exhibit on opening day, along with the original Orderly Book from the Revolutionary War, loaned by the U.S. Military Academy Library, with “Treason of the Blackest Dye” written across its pages.

For the remainder of the exhibit, there will be facsimiles those items that will be at the Pocantico Center.

Additionally, the buttons from the Hessian coat militiaman John Paulding was wearing at the time of the capture from The Historical Society serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown.

Weigel said Revolutionary Westchester 250 is hoping to have students and school groups visit on Tuesdays for the duration of the exhibit. While anyone of any age who treasures American history would find the exhibit enjoyable, local students in grades 7 and 11 might find it most beneficial since the state social studies standards includes American history and local history, she said.

“We are offering free field trips every Tuesday, while the exhibit’s open,” Weigel said.

In conjunction with the exhibit, the White Plains Public will also premiere “Revolutionary Westchester: The Story of Benedict Arnold, John André and Three Honest Militiamen.” This presentation tells the story of Arnold’s treason, André’s role as General Clinton’s top spymaster, André’s capture, Arnold’s escape behind British lines and André’s trial and execution as a spy.

The exhibit for the general public will be open on Wednesdays and on selected Saturdays. Each tour is slotted for a half-hour.

The Pocantico Center is located at 200 Lake Rd. in Tarrytown. Entry is free, but advance timed-ticket reservations are required for entry.

To reserve the date and time of choice for a tour of the exhibition, visit www.pocantico.org/treason.