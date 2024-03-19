Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Latest:
SPORTS

Examiner Teams of the Season, Sponsored by Club Fit

Examiner Media

Sponsored Produced on behalf of an organization or individual that has paid the news provider for production and/or approved publication.

We are part of The Trust Project

In a shift from previous seasons, we’re excited to announce the launch of Examiner Teams of the Season, proudly sponsored by Club Fit.

Instead of celebrating individual achievements, as we did with Athletes of the Season, we’re now shining a spotlight on the excellence of teams.

For this winter season, we will honor one outstanding boys team and one exceptional girls team as our inaugural Teams of the Season.

Our selection process emphasizes five key criteria: performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, individual triumphs, and community impact.

The announcement of the winners is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Club Fit Teams of the Season

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Westlake Captures the Class B Title in an Extra-Inning Thriller

Announcing the 35th Anniversary of Bear Classic Invitational

Grid Notebook Previews