Examiner Teams of the Season, Sponsored by Club Fit

In a shift from previous seasons, we’re excited to announce the launch of Examiner Teams of the Season, proudly sponsored by Club Fit.

Instead of celebrating individual achievements, as we did with Athletes of the Season, we’re now shining a spotlight on the excellence of teams.

For this winter season, we will honor one outstanding boys team and one exceptional girls team as our inaugural Teams of the Season.

Our selection process emphasizes five key criteria: performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, individual triumphs, and community impact.

The announcement of the winners is scheduled for next Tuesday.