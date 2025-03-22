Examiner Publisher Wins Prestigious A-Mark Foundation Investigative Reporting Award

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Adam Stone, publisher of Examiner Media, was awarded an A-Mark Foundation Investigative Reporting Award at the New York Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest on Friday night, recognizing excellence in investigative journalism.

Stone’s series on corporate medical care secured second-place in the category, with the Times Union daily newspaper in Albany nabbing first-place for coverage of police car chases and pursuits in New York State.

The A-Mark Foundation, a nonprofit supporting investigative journalism, awarded cash prizes to both journalists and their newspapers. First-place winners received $5,000 for the journalist and $2,500 for the newspaper, second-place winners earned $3,000 and $1,500, and third-place recipients got $2,000 and $1,000.

“In a word: Wow,” the judges stated about the corporate care series. “Adam Stone’s one-man crusade, exposing the sometimes nefarious inner workings of the United Health Care Group and its subsidiaries, was as impressive as thorough. The amount of research, detail and insider interviews reflected a Herculean effort by Stone. Then in a morbid piece of Journalism Karma, Stone’s series wrapped up (this year at least) with a made-for-tv conclusion. Great work Adam.”

Stone’s series has been parlayed into a new podcast series titled Sick Care, set to debut in the coming weeks.

Incorporated in 1997, the foundation makes focused grants to organizations that offer awards to promote deep dive journalism.

“Investigative reporters are trained to follow the money, but it takes resources to follow the money,” the foundation said in the state press association’s announcement publication. “That’s why the New York Press Association and the A-Mark Foundation created a $15,000 cash prize for reporters and their newsrooms for excellence in investigative reporting.”

There were 132 newspapers submitting 2,082 entries in 68 categories at this year’s New York Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, held in Saratoga.

The Times Union earned the coveted Newspaper of the Year award.

Entries were judged by the Missouri Press Association.