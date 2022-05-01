Examiner Journalists Win Six Honors at Press Association Awards

Examiner Media journalists won six honors this past weekend in the annual New York State Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, securing prizes for news reporting, feature writing, rookie reporting, column writing and honorable mentions for best sports action photo and best COVID-19 feature story.

The winners were announced at the association’s annual conference, held this year in Saratoga Springs.

Reporter Bailey Hosfelt, who started full-time with Examiner Media last summer, was honored with second place in the Rookie Reporter of the Year award. Separately, Hosfelt also won second place in the best News Story category for a piece headlined “The Perfect Storm.” The article, published in Examiner+ last October, explored how Hurricane Ida exposed Westchester’s vulnerabilities to climate change.

“Really liked that (Hosfelt) interviewed people affected by each situation and put a ‘face on each story,’” a judge said about Hosfelt’s Rookie of the Year article entries. “Lots of color and good old-fashioned storytelling.”

In the best Feature Story category, freelance reporter Andrew Vitelli won second place in Examiner Media’s division for a piece headlined “Winning the War of Ideas on the Afghan Battlefield.” The piece was published in Examiner+ last November.

“It was immediately obvious how much research, time and diligence went into this story,” a judge wrote about Vitelli’s coverage. “It shed light on a very important topic and thoroughly covered the details.”

Freelance writer Erin Maher won third place in the Best Column category for her coverage of millennials, also published in Examiner+. A piece headlined “Millennials are Broke” explores the why and the how of the economic challenges her generation faces.

“The writer did an excellent job of weaving personal experiences into a fact-filled piece,” a judge said about Maher.

Sports Editor Ray Gallagher won an honorable mention for best sports action photo. “I really enjoy the position of the boys’ heads in this photo,” a judge said. Freelance writer Sherrie Dulworth won an honorable mention for best COVID-19 feature story for an August Examiner+ piece headlined “Meet the Westchester Firm that Saved the President’s Life.” “Very well-done piece explaining the people and processes behind Regeneron’s REGEN-COVTM antibody treatment,” a judge said.

The annual spring contest features content published the prior calendar year and is judged by members of another state press association, this year the Nebraska Press Association. There were approximately 2,500 entries in this year’s Better Newspaper Contest, an annual journalism awards competition since 1930.

Examiner Media, established in 2007, serves Westchester and Putnam counties in New York’s lower Hudson Valley. The community news organization publishes four print newspapers, a corresponding local news website, and launched the Examiner+ newsmagazine-style email newsletter last year after winning entry into the Substack Local program.