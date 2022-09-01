Other News 

Examiner+ Excerpt: My Mount Kisco Friend Jason and his Love of Local Disc Golf

Adam Stone
We are part of The Trust Project

The following is a snippet of an article from our Examiner+ bonus content newsletter. Join with an Examiner membership to read the rest of this article: https://www.examiner-plus.com/subscribe

When I meet someone new, I’m most interested to learn what they’re genuinely passionate about. It’s just always (*usually*) fun to engage with people about hobbies or other interests that animate their personalities. (Yeah, I know, also sometimes torture.)

I first met my bud Jason Green about a half dozen or so years ago, introduced by mutual friends when hanging out with our kids at the Annual Katonah Fire Department Parade & Carnival. Jason’s gregarious personality grabs you right away, and he’d have the smarty pant chops and charisma to run for office if he also possessed a secret masochistic streak. 

Anyway, while we didn’t discuss it when we first met, I eventually learned about his zest for a sport I barely knew existed: disc golf…

Join as a member to read the rest of this Examiner+ newsletter article: https://www.examiner-plus.com/subscribe 

Enjoy our local journalism here at The Examiner News? Then also join Examiner+, delivering additional bonus content straight to your inbox six days per week.

Related News Stories

We’ve Gained Entry into The Trust Project: Here’s the What, How and Why

Adam Stone

Westchester County Health Department Issues Heat Advisory as Temperatures Rise

Examiner Media

Playland Park to Hold Virtual Job Fair This Weekend

Examiner Media