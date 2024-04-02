Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Eugenia Gribb passed away in Briarcliff Manor on Mar. 26. She was celebrated by her friends and family for her kindness and guidance.

Gribb was born Apr. 11, 1931, in New York City. She was educated at Hunter College. She had worked at Shell Oil in New York City before starting her life with her husband, John T. Gribb, of 69 years in Hawthorne.

Eugenia is survived by her family, Paul and Denise Selivan, Mark and Andrea Selivan and grandchildren Anthony, Christopher, Lily and Avery. She will be fondly remembered for enriching the lives of all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Eugenia’s memory may be made to the Humane Society.

The family received family and friends at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville on Mar. 28. An interment service wiwas held at St. Vladimir’s Russian Orthodox Christian Cemetery in Jackson, N.J. on Mar. 29.