Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Ernest Bayer of Chappaqua, formerly of Fleetwood and the Bronx, died on Dec. 20. He was 95.

Ernie was born on Oct. 28, 1929, to Martin and Veronica Bayer, both of whom immigrated from Germany after World War I. Ernie and his older brother, Rudy, grew up in Freeport, L.I. where he would ride his bike everywhere, from Jones Beach to chasing the fire calls at all hours of the night.

Ernie was a star baseball player who injured himself in high school, which would end any thought of a baseball career. Being a lover of sports, he traveled to New York City often as a teenager to the Polo Grounds for baseball games and to the old Garden to watch the Rangers play.

Ernie was drafted into the Army for the Korean War. Before leaving, his father reminded him, as he often told his sons, never volunteer for combat. He knew from experience the horrors of combat being wounded twice and held as a POW during World War I. Ernie was initially stationed in Alabama and Texas. It was there that his baseball skills caught the eye of a unit commander who wanted a good baseball team, so he was sent to Germany with that unit. Although technically not sent to the war zone, it was during the Cold War and his unit was stationed by the border to defend against any possible Russian incursion.

After returning home from Germany, Ernie went to work at Hanover Bank, which later merged becoming Manufacturers Hanover, and then Chemical Bank for 47 years. It was there that he met the love of his life, Nancy Sheridan, who was a teller at the branch in the Woolworth Building. They married in 1957 and settled in the Kingsbridge/Fordham section of the Bronx.

Ernie always had a camera in his hand taking photos. He enjoyed being behind the camera and taking pride in his car. Being a diehard Giants fan and season ticketholder since 1958, Sunday dinner was often a challenge for Nancy when the Giants were playing. Ernie would almost be sick to his stomach if he was watching the Giants and they were playing poorly.

He grew up a St. Louis Cardinals fan, but the influence of the Sheridan family caused him to become a Yankee fan. He enjoyed going to countless games, taking the 4 train to the Stadium and sitting in the bleachers.

Together, he and Nancy raised their daughter Ann Marie, instilling in her the importance of faith, family and friends, welcoming them into their lives and caring for them. Over the years, Ernie would often be shuttling people or food to these extended family members.

Every Saturday, without exception, Ernie, Nancy and Ann Marie would drive to Freeport to shop for and have dinner with his mom and Oma and Aunt Sophie until their passing. It was never thought of as an obligation. He was also devoted to Nancy’s parents and helped them as they aged.

Ernie would be the quiet one next to Nancy at most social functions. He and Nancy never traveled much and would be considered homebodies. They enjoyed taking short day trips and shopping together. They eventually moved to Chappaqua to be closer to their daughter. Ernie quietly mourned Nancy’s passing, and once told a doctor he hasn’t smiled since she died. He was kept active and engaged by his grandson, James. He was the typical proud grandpa.

Ernie was predeceased by his wife, Anne (Nancy); brother Rudolph; two infant children, Ernest and Mary; and granddaughter Elizabeth Anne. He is survived by his daughter, Ann Marie; son-in-law John Fallon; and grandson James of Chappaqua.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, a donation to one of his favorite charities would be appreciated: Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or any charity of your choosing.