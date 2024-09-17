Eileen Edwards-Lew

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Eileen Joan Edwards-Lew, a longtime Briarcliff Manor resident, passed away peacefully at Greenwich Hospital in Connecticut on Thursday morning, Aug. 29. She was 95 years old.

Eileen was born on Feb. 1, 1929, in New York City to Alan J. Edwards and Irene G. Kennedy.

Eileen is the beloved mother of two children, Jonathan Lew with his partner Kathleen Hart and Jennifer Lew Schneider with husband Marcus Lew Schneider, and beloved grandmother of Coco Juliette Lew Schneider of Bonn, Germany and Delphine Eudora Lew Schneider of London, England.

Eileen was an x-ray technician and worked for New York State before retiring. She was passionate about music – singing with amateur music groups as well as the local church choir – photography, painting and nature conservation. She devoted much time at Teatown Lake Reservation, and spent many of her free moments collecting shells and flowers, which she x-rayed to create unique works of art, finding inspiration for her painting in watercolors and Japanese sumi-e brush painting.

After graduating from high school, Eileen attended the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and Pratt Institute, where she discovered a love for sculpture and flower arranging, winning prizes for her work. She later received her associate degree from Pace University, and continued to study painting at SUNY Purchase.

She was a kind and compassionate mom, friend and woman of strong faith and prayer, encouraging those around her with healing prayer, boxes of cookies from Susan Lawrence and Jean-Jacques and delightful, inspiring cards. She will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Teatown Lake Reservation, 1600 Spring Valley Rd., Ossining, N.Y. 10562.