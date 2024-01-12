Eight New Police Officers Appointed in Ossining

Newly named Ossining Police Chief Brendan Donohue will soon have eight new police officers at his disposal.

Last week, the Ossining Board of Trustees, in its role as Board of Police Commissioners, unanimously appointed the officers with other uniformed and non-uniformed staff in attendance at Village Hall.

“Swearing in eight new police officers is an incredibly rewarding way for a mayor to start the new year,” said Ossining Mayor Rika Levin. “The Ossining Police Department is at the forefront of progressive policing and best practices; welcoming this record number of new recruits, many of whom come with prior experience in law enforcement, is evidence that this reputation is well-recognized, and lends a strong endorsement to OPD’s outstanding leadership and commitment to serving our diverse community.”

The new officers come from diverse backgrounds. John Ritornato, a member of the National Guard, was formerly employed by the Town of Cortlandt Department of Public Works. Ramzy Abualteen was formerly employed as a scientist, most recently at Histogenetics in Ossining.

Others hired were Paul Twyman, who worked 10 years with the New York City Police Department; Brett Malfetano and Steven Pupczyk, who both worked for more than five years in New York City; Zacharry Vagias, who worked more than seven years with the Department of Environmental (DEP) Police and nine months with the Hyde Park Police Department; Brendan Williams, one year of service in New York City; and Francisco Ballen Leon-Hing, four years of service with the New York City Transit Police.

Two of the officers will be headed to the Police Academy while the other six will undergo a short local onboarding process before being formally assigned to shifts throughout the village and town as active police officers.