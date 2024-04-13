Eight Injured in Crash with School Bus in Yorktown
Five high school students, a bus driver and two occupants of a separate vehicle suffered minor injuries in a crash Friday morning in Yorktown.
At about 9:30 a.m., Yorktown Police received several calls of an accident on Route 132 near the Taconic State Parkway involving a Lakeland School District bus and an SUV.
Several officers responded to the scene. The students, school bus driver and the driver and passenger in the SUV were all transported to the hospital for treatment. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to police.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
Rick has more than 40 years’ experience covering local news in Westchester and Putnam counties, running the gamut from politics and crime to sports and human interest. He has been an editor at Examiner Media since 2012. Read more from Rick’s editor-author bio here. Read Rick’s work here: https://www.theexaminernews.com/author/pezzullo_rick-writer/