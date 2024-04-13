Friday, April 12, 2024
Eight Injured in Crash with School Bus in Yorktown

Rick Pezzullo
Five high school students, a bus driver and two occupants of a separate vehicle suffered minor injuries in a crash Friday morning in Yorktown.

At about 9:30 a.m., Yorktown Police received several calls of an accident on Route 132 near the Taconic State Parkway involving a Lakeland School District bus and an SUV.

Several officers responded to the scene. The students, school bus driver and the driver and passenger in the SUV were all transported to the hospital for treatment. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

 

