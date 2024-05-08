Eight Candidates to Take Part in WP Board of Education Forum

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The League of Women Voters will be hosting a forum Thursday at White Plains High School for the eight candidates running for three available seats on the White Plains Board of Education.

The event will take place May 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the high school’s Library Media Center. The forum will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page. It will also be recorded and rebroadcast on Channel 46 (Verizon) and Channel 77 (Optimum).

With longtime school trustee James Hricay, who has been on the board since 2009, not seeking reelection, only two incumbents are among the eight hopefuls seeking the three-year term, unpaid positions up for grabs.

Cayne Letizia, a high school English teacher in Chappaqua, and Rose Lovitch, an attorney in White Plains, are the incumbents running for reelection on the seven-member board.

Looking to join the board for the first time are Jessica Buck, a marketing/brand management consultant; Donna Giambalvo, a vice president of sales; Leslie Hickey, an accountant; Craig Mondschein, a corporate treasurer; Vincent Orlando, a former educator who now works in financial services; and Ferenc Tasnady, who works in technology sales.

The election will be held on May 21, where residents will also vote on the school district’s annual budget.